Mizuho Boosts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $70.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.86.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,573,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,289,000 after purchasing an additional 267,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

