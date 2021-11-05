Mizuho Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $218.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.26.

Shares of SWKS traded down $10.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.29. The stock had a trading volume of 38,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.72.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,943 shares of company stock worth $6,190,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $4,824,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

