MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 122 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $107,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $160.04 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $110.64 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.