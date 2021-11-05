MML Investors Services LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evolus by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 446,255 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 265.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 255,670 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 518.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,616,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $489,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,346,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,694,770.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $7.23 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $394.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.34.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 297.01% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

