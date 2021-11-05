MML Investors Services LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWB. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $110,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of PWB opened at $81.09 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.56.

