MML Investors Services LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,081,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Owens Corning by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 58,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OC. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

NYSE OC opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

