Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

