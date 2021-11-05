Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $62.46. 157,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,989,674. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.