Morgan Stanley Buys 27,749 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,543,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $82,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $53.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.