Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $76,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 173,644 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,578,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after acquiring an additional 61,240 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59,720 shares during the period.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

