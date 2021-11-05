Morgan Stanley Has $84.56 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,906 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $84,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,137,000.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $21.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71.

