Morgan Stanley Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $67.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.82.
Shares of DELL stock opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62.
In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after buying an additional 1,699,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
