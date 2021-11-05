Morgan Stanley Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $67.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after buying an additional 1,699,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

