Morgan Stanley Purchases 611,396 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Ozon worth $80,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZON. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 179.2% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,057,000 after buying an additional 1,183,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,140,000 after buying an additional 1,041,541 shares in the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth approximately $54,430,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth approximately $36,810,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,352,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after buying an additional 567,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OZON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of OZON stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

