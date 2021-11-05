Morgan Stanley Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $617.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $571.00 to $617.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $699.53.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $28.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $619.01. 54,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,125. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.
In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $162,829,227. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
