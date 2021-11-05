Morgan Stanley Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $617.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $571.00 to $617.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $699.53.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $28.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $619.01. 54,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,125. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $162,829,227. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.