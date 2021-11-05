Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.52% of CarGurus worth $77,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in CarGurus by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CarGurus by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $652,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,388 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $83,962.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 580,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,783,094 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

CARG opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.