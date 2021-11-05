Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.43 million for the quarter.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

