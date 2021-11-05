Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CFO Sells $328,620.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $328,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Schegerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Marc Schegerin sold 37 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,220.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Marc Schegerin sold 24,184 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,451,523.68.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $65.72 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. Morphic’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Morphic in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the first quarter worth about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas.

