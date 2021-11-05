Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 976,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $56,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter worth about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 30,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,099.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $111,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $3,539,745. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. Morphic’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

