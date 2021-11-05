MovieBloc (MBL) Market Cap Tops $71.16 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $71.16 million and approximately $16.54 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00053291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00244246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096390 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,763,020,536 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

