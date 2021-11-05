mStable USD (MUSD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $108,289.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.51 million and approximately $108,289.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,207.08 or 1.00141681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00043082 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.59 or 0.00707770 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000144 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

