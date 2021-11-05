MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Up 10.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s share price shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $4.91. 90,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,381,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPLN. Citigroup began coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MultiPlan by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,323,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,383 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MultiPlan by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MultiPlan by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MultiPlan by 3,547.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,123 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.