MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $501.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 278,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.