National Bank Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 789,438 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $14,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $13,395,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after buying an additional 672,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 541,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

