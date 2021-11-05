National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report released on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $17.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $17.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FFH. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$704.17.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$510.12 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$379.00 and a 52-week high of C$581.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$527.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$546.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

