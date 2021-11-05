National Bank Financial Lowers Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$10.75

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.75 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.54.

EFX stock traded down C$2.05 on Friday, hitting C$8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.36. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.61 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The stock has a market cap of C$776.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$226.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

