National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.99. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.21.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$71.24 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$54.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

