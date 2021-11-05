National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $2.21 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $627.35 million, a P/E ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,231,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 620,706 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 284.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,922,639 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth $1,870,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.