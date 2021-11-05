National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 422,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 247,772.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478,201 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

