Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $683,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $75.44 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

