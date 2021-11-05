Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 417.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 27,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.38, for a total transaction of $1,033,085.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,999 shares of company stock worth $162,829,227. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $647.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $614.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $5.83. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $844.00 price objective (up from $842.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

