Natural Alternatives International (NAII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,858.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.67% of Natural Alternatives International worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

