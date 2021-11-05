NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) VP Daniel William Campbell Sells 11,988 Shares

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NCR opened at $42.28 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,970 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,641 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 940,504 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.