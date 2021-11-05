NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) VP Daniel William Campbell Sells 11,988 Shares

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NCR opened at $42.28 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.
About NCR
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.
