Needham & Company LLC Boosts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $370.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.06.

Shares of BILL opened at $293.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.20 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.30 and a 200-day moving average of $213.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.19 and a 52 week high of $312.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total transaction of $1,543,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

