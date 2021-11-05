Needham & Company LLC Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $378.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $421.00 to $378.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.10.

CVNA stock traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.70. 77,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.65 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.02. Carvana has a 12-month low of $182.06 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,751 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.01, for a total value of $10,561,902.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.12, for a total transaction of $21,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,616 shares of company stock worth $101,807,410. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Carvana by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after buying an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Carvana by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,663,000 after buying an additional 372,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carvana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after buying an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

