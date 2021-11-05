Needham & Company LLC Cuts Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $36.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $47.25 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GTBIF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

