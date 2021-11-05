Needham & Company LLC Lowers Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $245.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.70.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $8.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,182. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.93. Universal Display has a one year low of $163.30 and a one year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 0.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.