NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 7,420,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 894,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

NEO stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 0.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

