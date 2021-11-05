NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at SVB Leerink

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NEO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 0.60. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $61.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.