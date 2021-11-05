NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Downgraded to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $834.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 124,501 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 135.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

