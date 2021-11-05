Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,038 shares of company stock valued at $77,383,849. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX traded down $6.94 on Friday, reaching $661.46. The company had a trading volume of 122,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,989. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $690.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $617.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

