Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $666.76.
NASDAQ NFLX traded down $22.68 on Friday, reaching $645.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,277,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $690.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $619.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.83. The stock has a market cap of $286.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,038 shares of company stock valued at $77,383,849. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $666.76.
Shares of Netflix stock traded down $22.68 on Friday, reaching $645.72. 5,277,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $690.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $619.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.83.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.
In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,038 shares of company stock valued at $77,383,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.