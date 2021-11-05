Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $666.76.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $22.68 on Friday, reaching $645.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,277,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $690.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $619.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.83. The stock has a market cap of $286.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,038 shares of company stock valued at $77,383,849. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

