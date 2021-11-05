New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces Earnings Results

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,207. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -67.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Fortress Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of New Fortress Energy worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

