New Harbor Financial Group LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Global X Silver Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $11,287,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 369,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,976. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66.

