Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newpark Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $313.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.48. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,095 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,986 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.