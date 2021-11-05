Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) PT Raised to $186.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.17.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $162.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day moving average is $148.91. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $154,517.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,372,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,739,000 after purchasing an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after purchasing an additional 515,989 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

