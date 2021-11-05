NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NFYEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of NFI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFYEF traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.73%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.