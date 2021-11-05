Nick Jones Buys 9,811 Shares of Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) Stock

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) insider Nick Jones purchased 9,811 shares of Joules Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £19,818.22 ($25,892.63).

Shares of LON:JOUL opened at GBX 230.28 ($3.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £256.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 248.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48. Joules Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100.54 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Get Joules Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Joules Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.