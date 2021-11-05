Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

NKLA stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,302,018 shares of company stock worth $34,123,695. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,712,000 after buying an additional 1,478,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nikola by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after buying an additional 1,649,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

