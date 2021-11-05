Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 8.9%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s stock price was down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 193,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,990,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Get Nikola alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,302,018 shares of company stock worth $34,123,695 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nikola by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nikola by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nikola by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.