Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.530-$5.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.69 billion.

OTCMKTS NDEKY traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,403. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nitto Denko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

